Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute announces classes

The next Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute is scheduled for January to April 2019 and is a chance for the community to learn about how municipal government works and find ways to engage in the community.

Any resident living within the city limits of Apache Junction, or non-resident who works or volunteers in Apache Junction, is invited and encouraged to participate, according to a press release.

It’s an opportunity to give interested citizens an orientation for serving as possible future members on a City Board or Commission as well as being well-informed members of the community.

This free eight-session class will be from 6-9 p.m. every other Wednesday in the spring, beginning Jan. 9.Light refreshments will be served during classes.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.