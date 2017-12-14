Apache Junction Christian Women’s Connection meeting Dec. 14
Apache Junction Christian Women’s Connection meets at 9:30 a.m. for brunch Thursday, Dec. 14, at Lost Dutchman Resort, 400 N. Plaza Drive.
Cost is $10. Speaker Billie Cash is an author, radio speaker, TV personality and motivational speaker.
Music will be by Janet Sims. The special feature is a Christmas bazaar.
For reservations, call Diane at 480-396-2031.
