Apache Junction Christian Women’s Connection meeting at Lost Dutchman Resort

The Apache Junction Christian Women’s Connection meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, for brunch.

Cost is $10. Reservations and cancellations essential by Jan. 5. Call Diane at 480-396-2031.

The meeting and brunch will be held at Lost Dutchman Resort, 440 N. Plaza Drive. Enter from Superstition Boulevard.

Bring baby and child products to donate to Hope Women’s Center.

Elly Lutz will speak on “Goals, strategies? Where is life going?”

The special feature is a style show from Bon Worth.

Music will be provided by Carol Hall.

