Apache Junction brings back Winter Break Open Gym

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is again offering its Winter Break Open Gym program.

The program will take place at the Multi-Generational Center, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Those who attend can participate in arts and crafts, sports, board game tournaments, fitness games and much more.

The city will offer a wide variety of structured activities and games for children age’s first through sixth grade.

Open Gym be from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 4. Morning and afternoon sessions are available for $30 per session. There will be two sessions. The first will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second will be from 12:30-6 p.m.

For those who sign up for both sessions, there will be a $10 discount. The city does also offer scholarships and payment plans.

