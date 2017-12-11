Apache Junction appeals board meets Dec. 11

The Apache Junction Board of Adjustment and Appeals is to discuss two items at a meeting Monday, Dec. 11, according to a public notice.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Consideration, discussion and action will be given to the following and other matters related, according to the public notice:
- BA-4-17, an appeal of the zoning administrator’s decision by Joel Kaplan, appealing the decision of denial of nonconforming rights for four recreational vehicle rental spaces on an RS-20M (Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential)-zoned property at 529 N. Gold Drive. Mr. Kaplan contends that the property does have rights for the four RV spaces in addition to the duplex, triplex and mobile home on the property. The case may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the planning division office at the city hall complex, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. For more information, call Rudy Esquivias, senior planner, at 480-474-2645.
- BA-3-17, an appeal of the zoning administrator’s decision by Bambi Johnson, represented by Adam Martinez and Thomas F. Galvin Jr. of the Rose Law Group, appealing the interpretation of Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, Chapter 1, Zoning Ordinance, Article 1-1: Introductory Provisions, Section 1-1-3 Applicability; and Article 1-2: Types of Uses, Section 1-2-4 Administrative Uses; and Article 1-5: Zoning Bulk and Use Regulations, Section 1-5-3 Non-residential Use Regulations, Table 5-3 Non-residential Use Regulations; and Article 1-6 Supplemental Regulations, Section 1-6-23 Temporary Uses and Structures; and Article 1-16 Administration: Section 1-16-12 Conditional Use Permits, Administrative Use Permits and Building Permits. Applicants disagree with and are appealing the zoning administrator’s interpretation pertaining to permits required for “Temporary Uses” and/or “Private Outdoor Music Festivals/Events” including number of events allowed and conditional use permit requirements. The case may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the planning division office at the city hall complex, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. For more information, call Larry Kirch, development services director, at 480-474-5083.