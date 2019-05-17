Apache Junction announces Cowboys and Cuties event

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Cowboys and Cuties, a father-daughter dance to celebrate Father’s Day.

This event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday June 8 and pre-registration is required. To make this event happen, a minimum of 30 participants is required to be registered by June 4. The fee is $8.

The evening will feature appetizers, photos, dancing and crafting. Fathers and daughters will be treated to an evening designed just for them. The AJ Mounted Ranger will also be on hand to assist with some our activities, according to a press release.

Activities will include learning the two-step, crafting and enjoying tastes of the southwest. Activities are designed for fathers and their daughters ages 4-14.

Fathers can be substituted for grandfathers, uncles, older brothers (18 and older), single mother or any other father figure in a young ladies life, a release states.

