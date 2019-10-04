AOTS Fall Studio Tour returns to Apache Junction

The AOTS Annual Fall Studio Tour returns to Apache Junction, allowing for the public to meet with local artists and view their artistic talents in a studio setting.

An example of artwork participants of the AOTS Fall Studio Tour can see. (Submitted photo)

The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at 20 art studios spread throughout Apache Junction and Gold Canyon, according to a press release.

Event organizers hope to give visitors the opportunity to see where and how the work is created. The foothills of the Superstition Mountains provides a backdrop for visitors to witness the inspiration that encourages local artists to create their art.

This year, visitors can visit the variety of studios with 50 participating artists from these and surrounding communities, a release states.

This self-guided tour will provide a diverse selection of art which can be purchased directly from the artists. Participants can select from paintings, glass, fabric, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, gourds, photography, wood, fiber art and more.

