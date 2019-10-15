Annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 9, parade Nov. 11

The Festival of the Superstitions, presented by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, includes live entertainment. (Submitted photo)

A tribute to veterans, entertainment and activities for all ages highlight the annual Festival of the Superstitions celebration in Apache Junction’s Flatiron Community Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Festival of the Superstitions, presented by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, includes live entertainment, a car show, a beer garden, a patriotic pet parade, an art activity for kids and adults, a pie eating contest, food and fun for the whole family. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.

The Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in downtown Apache Junction. (File photo)

The weekend includes the Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The parade is coordinated by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7968 in downtown Apache Junction. It starts at Phelps Drive and heads west on Apache Trail, turning south onto Gold Drive then east onto Apache Trail and ending at Phelps Drive.

On Saturday, at the Festival, there will be a Veterans Tribute in the park, which includes the American Legion riders, a presentation of the colors, a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, a presentation of the flag to representatives of each of the armed forces, a keynote speech and more.

Among the activities will be live bands on the stage throughout the day, capped by Country Roads, a John Denver tribute band. Dirtwater Springs will play host to a “paint and pour” session for adults to create some art while having a glass of wine.

The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and benefits the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center.

The Festival of the Superstitions is sponsored in part by Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Amazing Dental Care, Brookdale, State Farm Insurance, Mediacom, Frontier Ace Hardware, Little Caesar’s, Fry’s, AJI Sporting Goods, Humana, Edward Jones, VFW Post 7968, KRDE radio, the Ride 94.1, Superstition Cremation and Funeral Service, Village Inn, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the Apache Junction Unified School District, Republic Services, The Apache Junction-Gold Canyon News, Dirtwater Springs, Handlebar Pub and Grill, AZ Main Event and Right Away Disposal.

For more information, call 480-982-3141.

