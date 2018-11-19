Annual parade highlights season in Apache Junction

Apache Junction’s annual Holiday Program and Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 1, at Flatiron Community Park.

The city parks and recreation department plays host to the event, which begins at 3 p.m. at the park, 100 N. Apache Trail.

City officials promise something for everyone.

There will be 30 tons of snow, Santa, a bounce house, an obstacle course and more.

Local entertainers will perform, and the day will be topped off by the parade.

The 21st Annual Holiday Light Parade will include individuals, businesses, nonprofit agencies and groups entering their floats.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.