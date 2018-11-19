Annual parade highlights season in Apache Junction

Nov 19th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction’s annual holiday program will be Dec. 1 in Flatiron Community Park. (File photo)

Apache Junction’s annual Holiday Program and Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 1, at Flatiron Community Park.

The city parks and recreation department plays host to the event, which begins at 3 p.m. at the park, 100 N. Apache Trail.

City officials promise something for everyone.

There will be 30 tons of snow, Santa, a bounce house, an obstacle course and more.

Local entertainers will perform, and the day will be topped off by the parade.

The 21st Annual Holiday Light Parade will include individuals, businesses, nonprofit agencies and groups entering their floats.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie