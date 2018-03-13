Annual event offers Apache Junction military veterans help

More than 50 providers have registered to participate Saturday, March 17, in an event designed to offer veterans services from haircuts and health screenings to child support and employment opportunities.
The Sixth Annual Stand Down will take place 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory Browning/Miller Readiness Center, 20525 N. Highway 79, Florence. For transportation from Apache Junction, call 520-876-0699.
The Pinal County Veteran Stand Down Committee is made up of several organizations from the area that have partnered to play host to the stand down, which, in active service, is a mental and physical break from combat.
“Military personnel spend a few days in a safe place to rest and recuperate before returning to front lines,” a release promoting the event stated. “With that, the term has carried into stand downs across the U.S. to assist our veterans with getting connected to services, opportunities and a place to meet other veterans from the area.”
The stand down also aims to reach as many of those homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless as possible, connecting them to services that will allow them to get on the path to self-sufficiency.
Local providers will offer services to veterans that include haircuts, health screenings, legal assistance, Pinal County court issue reviews, emergency services, employment and training opportunities, child support, vision screening, as well as information about food stamps, VA and Social Security benefits and more, the release stated.
Southern Arizona Region VA staff will assist veterans who have issues and concerns.
