Annual Easter-egg hunt March 31 at Prospector Park

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to participate in the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31, at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. More than 9,000 prize-filled eggs are planned.
The egg hunt is open to all kids up to 17 years of age and is free to the public.
The hunt is divided into separate age groups: 2 and under, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-17. Special prizes will be given to those who find a token in the egg during the hunt, according to a statement.
Bring an Easter basket to carry all of the goodies.
There will be other activities and games sponsored by local nonprofit organizations during and after the egg hunt. Most activities will cost a small fee to participate. Bring a camera to capture a picture with the Easter Bunny.
The first egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. for kids 2 and under. The remaining hunts will begin immediately after the first hunt in order of age. Come early and allow for plenty of time to park and access the fields before the egg hunts, according to the statement.
For a donation of $4 per adult and $2 per child, have a pancake breakfast sponsored by Horizon Health and Wellness. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until the food runs out.
The hunt and breakfast will take place on the softball fields at Prospector Park. Any local non-profit organizations that would like to sponsor a booth at the Easter egg hunt should contact Justin Hewitt at 480-474-5146.
Volunteers are needed. Call JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, contact the parks and recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
