Annual Apache Junction Halloween Festival Oct. 27 at Flatiron Park

Halloween is coming up and the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation wants to make your night spook-tacular.

The annual Halloween Festival is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. This event is free to the community.

New this year, the city is offering a Trunk or Treat sponsored by Lost Dutchman Realty.

“Join local businesses as we close down the road, they line up their vehicles and pass out handfuls of candy to all the dressed up Ghouls and Goblins,” according to a release.

There will be activities throughout the night for the whole family, including a costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest, bounce houses, fun kids games, an emergency-vehicle display, the Howl-o-ween Canine Costume Contest and a movie after the event showing “Hocus Pocus.”

The annual costume contest begins at 6 p.m. and will be divided by ages. All ages are welcome to enter.

All participants will be required to fill out a registration form prior to the contest.

Bring a pre-carved pumpkin to the park and enter the pumpkin-carving contest. Entries will be judged by kids and adults, according to the release.

All pumpkins must be submitted to the judging table by 6 p.m. to be eligible. Winners will be announced after the conclusion of the costume contest.

Enter a dog in the Howl-o-ween Canine Costume Contest. All canines must be on a leash and have a completed entry form. The contest will begin at 7 p.m. Categories include cutest, funniest, most original and best group (dog and owner).

Last for the night is the Halloween classic Movie in the Park, with the timeless tale “Hocus Pocus.”

“Nothing gets you into the Halloween spirit like a movie classic under the stars. Come for the candy, stay for the movie,” according to the release.

Local non-profit organizations, businesses and food vendors will be onsite selling food and providing games for the kids. Booth games will cost a small donation.

If a business or non-profit organization would like to have a booth at the event, contact Justin Hewitt at Jhewitt@ajcity.net or 480-474-5146 for more information. If a local business would like to participate in the Trunk or Treat, email Charlie or Larry at lostdutchmanrealty@msn.com.

Are you interested in volunteering at this event? If so, call JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved inside the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N Idaho Road.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

