Amethyst mine lecture and trunk sale return to museum Feb. 7

Amethyst, the traditional birthstone for February, will be the center point of a lecture 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, by Kurt Cavano, owner of the Four Peaks Amethyst Mine.

Mr. Cavano will relate the history of his mine and tell about his adventures in mining the gemstone at the only amethyst mine in Arizona.

Before, during and after the lecture there will be a trunk sale on the museum patio featuring jewelry crafted from amethyst from the Four Peaks Mine.

All Four Peaks Mine amethyst jewelry in stock will be sold at a discount of 20 percent off marked prices, according to a release.

The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail.

Those attending the lecture are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the 2019 lecture series, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

