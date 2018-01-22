Amateur photography contest at Mesa Public Library

Mesa Public Library’s annual amateur photography contest begins Wednesday, Jan. 24 for adults and Monday, Feb. 19 for teenagers 14 to 17 (or 18 if not yet a high school graduate).

Both groups can submit photographs in two categories:

  • Mesa Views – photos that are taken in or related to Mesa. They can be photos of places, people, events or symbols that embody Mesa.
  • A Different Perspective – photos that show something in a new way such as from a different point of view or vantage point.

All entrants must submit a digital and print copy of their photographs. Semi-finalists will be determined partially by popular vote. You can vote online or in person at the adult exhibits Saturday, Feb. 24, and the teen exhibits Saturday, March 17. All the exhibits will be held at the Main Library, Red Mountain Library, Dobson Ranch Library and Mesa Express Library.

For more information about contest rules and important dates, visit www.mesalibrary.org/photographycontest.

