AJ Parks and Recreation’s Summer Open Gym program offers children’s activities

Parents can start planning summer activities for children with Apache Junction Parks and Recreation’s Summer Open Gym program will be held 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Friday, from May 29 to July 20.

Children in first to eighth grades can participants in a variety of structured activities and games including arts and crafts, sports, board game tournaments, fitness games and more, according to a press release.

As an added bonus to the Summer Open Gym program, the Apache Junction Unified School District will again offer its free breakfast and lunch program to all children 18 years old and younger while the program is at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, the release noted.

The cost is $10 for half day and $15 for full-day attendance, the release said, adding that scholarships and payment plans are also available. Onsite registration is available at participating sites.

Contact the Parks and Recreation Department for participating sites at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.