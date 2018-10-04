AJ library celebrates Halloween with haunted hoopla

The Apache Junction Public Library promises to have something for everyone for Halloween.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, the library will play host to Halloween Hoopla, an event made possible by the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction.

There will be a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, crafts and more. It take place 5-7 p.m.

And those who want to be scared can experience the United Zombies of America’s Myscreation, a haunted attraction.

The library is at 1177 N. Idaho Road, and the event will take place in the North Wing program room.

Registration is not required.

For more information, visit ajpl.org or call 480-474-8555.

