AJ AARP class helps motorists drive smart

The AARP Smart Driver course will take place Thursday, Oct. 25, in the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Conference Center, 1001 N. Idaho Road.

The class, 1-5 p.m., provides research-based information to help drivers update their knowledge and skills, according to a release.

“Cars have changed. So have traffic rules, driving conditions and the roads you travel every day,” according to AARP officials. “Some drivers age 50-plus have never looked back since they got their first driver’s license, but even the most experienced drivers can benefit from refreshing their driving skills.”

Among the things drivers will learn are:

Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash.

Proper use of seat belts, air bags, anti-lock brakes and new technology found in cars today.

Ways to monitor their own and others’ driving skills and capabilities.

The effects of medications on driving.

The importance of eliminating distractions, such as eating, smoking and using a cellphone.

Participants should bring driver’s license, AARP membership card and a pen/pencil to class.

The class is offered to ages 16 years and older.

The registration fee is $25.

AARP has a discount for those who provide their AARP cards at the time of registration.

