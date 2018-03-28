Actress Debby Rosenthal teaching teens on-camera acting for TV, film

Have a teenager interested in on-camera acting for TV and film?
A workshop is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 11-15 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. It is for ages 12-18 and costs $140 plus $10 registration fee per student. Students need to bring a sack lunch.
The workshop size is limited to 20 students.
Professional stage and screen actress Debby Rosenthal (www.debbyrosenthal.com) teaches the workshop featuring on-camera acting for TV and film, according to a release.
Students perform actual TV and film scripts, are filmed and then watch the results with constructive direction from Ms. Rosenthal.
The workshop focuses on all the skills needed to be successful in the performing arts: improvisation, public speaking, body language, memorization techniques, auditioning and more.
Each student’s confidence will grow as he or she learns how to get a talent agent, develop audition techniques and better understand the business of TV, film and stage.
The students share what they have learned in the last hour, on the last day of the workshop, with invited family and friends.
Summer youth theatre
Queen Creek Performing Arts Center also has a Summer Youth Theatre Workshop.
The Summer Celebration Camp is June 11-15 and costs $135. There will be excerpts from “High School Musical,” “Camp Rock” to “Teen Beach movie.”
Learn more on both at https://qcpac.com/camps-workshops.
