6th annual Lions casino night fundraiser Feb. 17 in Mesa
The sixth annual Lions casino night fundraiser benefiting Lions charities and East Valley Adult Resources is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Red Mountain Multi-generational Center, 7550 E. Adobe St. in Mesa.
The $20 admission gets a player $500 in Lions play money towards raffle prize tickets for drawings. Also planned are a $200 cash door prize and silent auction. Food and beverages available for purchase. Cash, check or some credit cards. Call 480-985-1834. Advance tickets available at the Red Mountain Center.
