3-hour Realtors course Feb. 7 in Apache Junction on contract law

Area Realtors are invited to a free three-hour class on contract law, including analysis of contract finance requirements. It is Feb. 7 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center.

The course is free to any Realtors who would like to get three free hours of continuing education, required by state law; a free lunch; and a free meet-and-greet with the Apache Junction’s mayor, city manager and others, according to a release.

“This course is designed to train Realtors about navigating and understanding the contract obligations of the finance section of the Arizona contract, loan status update and pre-qualification form to keep their clients compliant,” according to the release.

It is sponsored by Driggs Title, the City of Apache Junction, Otero Realty Group, Carpet Direct, Academy Mortgage, Just-In-Time Moving, AWVA, New American Funding, Ritchie School of Real Estate and Briggs Title Agency, according to a release.

It is 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. RSVPs are required by e-mail to Monty Dyke at mdyke@driggstitle.com.

