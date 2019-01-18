3 concerts highlight winter park series

The City of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to kick off the 2019 Winter Concerts in the Park series.

The first concert in Flatiron Community Park, 180 N. Apache Trail, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 26, and feature the band Outside the Line.

The group plays classic rock, funk and soul, Motown and dance tunes.

The second concert will take place Saturday, Feb. 2, and will feature singer/songwriter Zachary Scot Johnson playing a variety of music.

On Saturday, March 2, Exit 40 will bring a range of country, western and rock music out to the park.

All concerts are 5-6:30 p.m. and are free.

For more information: ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.