2nd annual AJ Kids Idol Jan. 27 at Barleens Dinner Show

The second annual AJ Kids Idol is 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Barleens Dinner Show, 2275 Old West Highway in Apache Junction.

AJ Kids Idol is a talent competition for kindergarten through senior high school students. The competition is divided between Kindergarten-sixth grades and seventh-12th grades, according to a release.

Dinner is available at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $5 for kids under 12. The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction.

Purchase tickets at ajkidsidol2019.eventbrite.com or on Facebook @ajkidsidol. Call Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.

“We have a variety of singers, musicians and dancers. This year we are going to have the audience vote on their choice of the overall winner, so it will be critical that each of the participants packs the house with their fans,” according to the release.

Money raised will go toward funding Apache Junction school-system music programs, assisting with the purchase of new equipment and repair of used equipment.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and see our talented young people and support a great cause,” according to the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.