2019 Arizona Lecture Series to begin Jan. 7

Learn about the culture and history of Arizona at the weekly Arizona Lecture Series at the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Road at Apache Junction High School.

Lectures start at 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7-March 25. Tickets are $5 per person or season tickets are available for $50.

More information is at ajusd.org/Page/12135. Brochures are available at the Apache Junction Unified School District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction

Below are the topics and presenters:

Jan. 7: Legends of the Superstition Mountains by Bill Harrison.

Jan. 14: Aviators and the Archaeologists: The Lindberghs’ 1929 Southwest Aerial Survey by Erik Berg.

Jan. 21: Trimble Tales by Marshall Trimble.

Jan. 28: Three Grand Canyon River Legends by Brad Dimock.

Feb. 4: Cowpokes, Crooks and Cactus: Arizona in the Movies by Gregory McNamee.

Feb. 11: Annie Oakley: A Lady, A Sharpshooter, A Legend by Bill Harrison.

Feb. 18: The Four Corner States by Jim Turner.

Feb. 25: Desert Dwellers by Wildman Phil Rakoci.

March 4: Life on the Frontier by Wyatt Earp.

March 11: Arizona, Stepping Stone to the Moon by Bill Harrison.

March 18: Dauntless Courage & Boundless Ambition: The Life of Buckey O’ Neil by Kevin Schindler.

March 25: Stagecoach Robbery Trail by Jack San Felice.

“Whether you come for one evening or the entire series, we guarantee that you will leave with a greater appreciation for Arizona, its people and places,” Zachary Lundquest, Arizona Lecture Series coordinator, said in a release.

For more information, call Mr. Lundquest at 480-982-1110 ext. 2250.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.