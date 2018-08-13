2-day East Valley summit to focus on healthy aging in Arizona

The Arizona Association of Area Agencies on Aging is conducting a summit Thursday-Friday, Sept. 20-21, at the Mesa Sheraton at Wrigleyville West, 860 N. Riverview in Mesa.

Aging Well in Arizona, the summit’s theme, presents an opportunity for professionals and those interested in aging issues to gain insight and knowledge about a variety of topics that impact older adults, according to a release announcing the event.

Among the guest speakers are Sandy Markwood, CEO of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging speaking about Key Principles of Aging Well at Home and in the Community; Enid Borden, president, founder and CEO of the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger who will address Ending Senior Hunger: The Symphony of Solutions; and Fernando Torres-Gil, director of the UCLA Center for Policy Research on Aging discussing The Shifting Politics of Aging, Diversity and Immigration.

Topics to be addressed include healthy aging, guardians and guardianship policies, late-life dating violence, federal aging policies, fall prevention, connecting to purpose through age-friendly Arizona, the opioid crisis in rural communities and the state of hearing healthcare for older adults in Arizona.

Session breakout tracks are Elder Justice, Cultural Diversity, Active Aging, Healthy Communities, Policy and Advocacy and Healthy Aging.

Attendees can receive continuing education units, according to the release.

The summit’s major sponsors include the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, AARP Arizona and United Healthcare.

Cost for the summit is $185. For additional information and to register go to aaphx.org or call 602-264-2255.

