19th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival Jan. 26

The 19th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

“The festival, nestled in the Superstition Mountains, is a gift to the community from the nonprofit Gold Canyon Arts Council and their sponsors, features no admission fee and free parking,” Chuck Cuffaro, GCAC publicity manager, said in a release.

“An average of 5,000 people a year have attended and exhibitors call it the best one-day festival in the region,” he said.

The juried art show will feature the work of 90 artists in a wide variety of genres and styles from the east Valley and throughout the state. Programs will be available listing the artists, their specialties and booth locations.

There will be live entertainment all day provided by the “Territorial Brass,” the “Yellow Bird Indian Dancers,” the “Arizona Trio, and the “Houser Family,” all subject to change.

A food court will offer a variety of food and beverages.

“The Gold Canyon Food Bank will be there and we encourage you to donate to this worthy cause,” according to the release.

Further details can be found under “Events” at goldcanyonarts.org

The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, strives to bring world class concerts to the East Valley through its Canyon Sounds Performing Artist artist series. Its core nonprofit mission is student arts education, with all performing artists providing tutorials and workshops at regional schools.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.