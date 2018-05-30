$154,000 landscape-maintenance contract, other items before council June 4-5

A $154,017.98 contract for landscape-maintenance services at 13 locations including freeway exits will be discussed June 4 and voted on June 5 by the Apache Junction City Council.

The Monday work session and Tuesday council meeting begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The landscape-maintenance services are for Renaissance Point, Arroyo Verde, Phelps Drive Phase I and II, Royal Palm Road, Ironwood Drive exit, Goldfield Road exit, Tomahawk Road exit, Idaho Road exit, Plaza Drive, Old West Highway median, North Apache Trail, Public Works Facility and the Paws and Claws Care Center.

City staff members recommend that the council award the contract to Bright View Landscape Services for a total of $133,928.68, Nick Blake, parks superintendent, said in a memo to the council.

An additional 15 percent of $20,089.30 is to be used only in the event unforeseen conditions occur or additions are needed that may result in the need for a change order, he said.

In other business at the work session June 4, the council is slated to discuss:

a proposed first amendment to indigent defense contracts for representation of indigent defendants in the municipal court, proposing the term of the current providers to be extended through and including Dec. 31, 2018. (The council is to vote on the contract at the June 5 meeting.)

the fiscal year 2018-19 street-maintenance plan.

awarding a contract to Viasun Corp. for improvements to the Phelps Drive drainage channel in partial fulfillment of fiscal year’s 2018-19 street-maintenance plan. The work would be through the Pinal County cooperative contract no. EC15-008-4 in the amount of $101,297.90 plus 10 percent for unseen change orders in the amount of $10,129.79 for a total not to exceed $111,427.69. (The council is to vote on the contract at the June 5 meeting.)

an intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County allowing for the city of Apache Junction’s participation in commercial driver license testing services.

In other business at the meeting June 5, the council is slated to:

hold a public hearing on a new license, corporation, series 10 liquor license for Circle K Store No. 2741647, 2341 S. Ironwood.

hold a public hearing on renewal of an off-track parimutuel wagering permit at Mirage Sports Grill, 725 W. Apache Trail No. 2A, submitted by Turf Paradise Race Course on behalf of Turf Paradise.

hold a public hearing on a possible motion for reconsideration of conditions on Resolution No. 18-21 related to the May 15 approval of Hitching Post’s conditional use permit event. If the council votes to approve the motion for reconsideration, they will then need to select a date, time and location for a new discussion at a public hearing as well as the scope of discussion.

