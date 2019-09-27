10 October events in Apache Junction The annual Halloween Festival is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. (Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department) A sampling of 10 events planned in October in Apache Junction: ART IN THE LIBRARY: 9 a.m. every Wednesday at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Share your current projects with other artists. STEVE HOLMQUIST: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Meet at Cholla Day Use. Local singer, guitaris, and songwriter from Copper Country will be performing all original stories and songs focusing on our local areas, animals, and characters. Come join us around the campfire and bring your own chair. CONCERT IN THE PARK: 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. Free. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a nice evening outside listening to some great music. The Fall Series of Concerts in the Park is providing you with live entertainment. READ AND REC: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. The Library and Parks & Rec team up for a morning of fun at Flatiron Park. Stories, activities and crafts. KIDS KREATE: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children will get their own trick-or-treat bag to decorate. MOVIE IN THE PARK: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. Free. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a nice evening outside watching a great family movie. “Nightmare Before Christmas” will be played. Second Saturday activities (food trucks and vendor booths) start at 5 p.m. and the featured film will start at 7 p.m. MUD RUN: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. $20 for adults preregistered through Oct. 18 and $25 at the gate. $10 for youth. The Fit Families Mud Run is a great way for families to experience the obstacle race craze together. It is recommended that parents accompany runners ages 10 and under. TRICK OR TREAT COSTUME SWAP: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Come to the library for our first Trick-or-Treat Costume Swap. Tickets are required for the swap. To receive a ticket, please donate a costume for the swap to the library starting Oct. 1. VILLAINS UNLEASHED: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Beware the Villains have taken over the Library Halloween event. Kids up to age 17 can trick or treat around the library and enjoy fun activities. HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. Free to attend. There will be lots of activities throughout the night for the whole family including a costume contest, Howl-o-ween K9 Costume Contest, pumpkin carving contest, bounce houses, fun kid’s games, a petting zoo and much more. The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

