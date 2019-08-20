William Comer Mountain Vista Medical Center’s new president

William Comer

Mountain Vista Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, has hired William Comer as hospital president.

Mr. Comer has more than 20 years of executive and community leadership experience, including as CEO of multiple investor-owned and not-for-profit organizations in the health care industry, according to a release.

Immediately prior to joining Mountain Vista Medical Center, he was chairman, president and CEO of Paradise Valley Hospital and Bayview Behavioral Health Hospital, two investor-owned hospitals with more than 350 beds, 1,500 employees and more than $200 million in net revenues, the release states.

“William brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to the Mountain Vista Medical Center,” Harry Beck, board chairman, said in the release. “He has a proven track record of delivering innovative new programs to address community needs, and I know he will continue to thrive as he embraces our mission to deliver quality care for our patients in this region.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Comer led several entrepreneurial investment groups to develop international acute, behavioral and outpatient health centers. He also was CEO of The Surgical Hospitals in Phoenix; senior vice president of operations for Nueterra Healthcare in Kansas City, Kansas; and CEO at several hospitals owned by Tenet Health.

“I am thrilled to be joining Mountain Vista Medical Center – and the Steward family – at this important time in the history of the hospital,” Mr. Comer said in the release. “As a native of Arizona, I care deeply about this community and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this inspiring group of physicians and staff, who are dedicated to serving our patients every day.”

Mr. Comer has an undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a 2020 candidate for a doctorate in psychology from California Southern University.

Mountain Vista Medical Center is a 178-bed, state-of-the-art hospital at 1301 S. Crismon Road in east Mesa, offering comprehensive health care services, including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedures, orthopedics, breast care, maternity care, women’s services and help for a broad range of medical conditions. Go to mvmedicalcenter.org

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.