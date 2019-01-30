Wells Fargo employees brightened holidays for thousands

Apache Junction branches of Wells Fargo and their customers helped the company provide 12,100 meals to Arizonans in need over the holidays.

“Customers, community partners and Wells Fargo team members across the Arizona joined forces during the holiday season to fight against hunger by contributing to the food bank program that transformed all retail banking branches to food collection sites from Nov. 13-Dec. 31,” according to a release.

Through canned food and monetary donations in Arizona, Wells Fargo helped Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, provide more than 12,100 meals to Arizona communities, the release stated.

In total, Wells Fargo’s 200-plus branches across the state collected 14,520 pounds of goods and more than $4,900 of donations for Feeding America and its local Arizona food bank partners, which include United Food Bank, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, officials stated.

Additionally, 433 Arizona Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than 2,250 hours during the program.

Nationally, Wells Fargo collected more than 313,000 pounds and $5.1 million of donations, which enabled Feeding America to supply 55.7 million meals – enough for more than 150,000 meals a day for a year, according to the release.

