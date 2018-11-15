Wells Fargo branches in Apache Junction join food collection effort

Wells Fargo and St. Mary’s Food Bank are collaborating this holiday season to collect non-perishable food items for those in need.

Last year, more than 9,800 pounds of non-perishable food items were delivered to local food banks and pantries, providing almost 8,200 meals, according to a release.

This year’s drive began this week and continues through the end of the year. The second annual Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank program provides donation locations at Wells Fargo’s 230 Arizona branches.

In Apache Junction, branch locations include: 231 S. Phelps Drive, 2891 W. Apache Trail and 10715 E. Apache Trail.

Wells Fargo is working with Feeding America and its network of 200 food bank affiliates around the country to support near-term and long-term hunger-related causes in local communities, the release stated.

“Wells Fargo will launch the program with a $4 million donation to Feeding America. In addition, the company will also match up to an additional $1 million in consumer monetary donations,” according to the release.

During the holiday campaign, Wells Fargo’s national network of 13,600 ATMs will accept monetary donations from customers and others for Feeding America. Customers and community members can also donate online and through Wells Fargo social channels.

