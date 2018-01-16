Wedding-planning event Jan. 17 at The Views at Superstition in Gold Canyon

The Views at Superstition in Gold Canyon, 6900 E. U.S. Highway 60 Suite No. 204 in Gold Canyon, will showcase an event for newly engaged couples 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.
One couple will win a free wedding ceremony and reception.
Several vendors are donating services valued at more than $10,000, The venue, ceremony, caterer, flowers, cake, bartender, centerpieces, officiant and dj are all included in the free wedding package. The ceremony will be held outside with the scenic backdrop of the Superstition Mountains. The reception will follow at The Views at Superstition for up to 100 guests for five hours.
To enter to win and pre-register, visit www.theviewsatsuperstition.com. You must be present at the “All You Need is Love…and A Free Wedding” to win. The drawing for the free wedding will be held at 6 p.m.
Preferred wedding professional services planning to attend are: caterers, DJs, florists, photographers, videographers, cake designers, officiants, photo booth, hair and make up artists, invitation specialist, tuxedo and apparel alterations, ice cream station, caricature artist, rental services, quartet, horse and carriage and a limo service.
Raffles will be drawn frequently and many incentives to book with The Views At Superstition will be offered along with a chance to win $500 off your future wedding package. For information, call 480-671-3311 or go to www.theviewsatsuperstition.com.