Dining feature: Wahoo’s of Gold Canyon to move in August to bigger building

Wahoo’s Restaurant and Bar,6030 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, came by its name because of an expression of excitement.
Co-owner Lisa Fairbanks said she is called Wahoo.
“We’re not from Nebraska and it doesn’t have anything to do with the Indians (baseball team),” she said. “Its been my nickname for a long, long time…It’s an exclamation of excitement. I say ‘Wahoo’ when people walk in.”
She and her husband, Stan, like to know their patrons, she said.
“‘You’re only a stranger once,’ is one of our taglines,” Mrs. Fairbanks said. “From our hearts to your bellies. We want everyone to have a great place where they can gather and have great food and a great time.”
She and her husband aren’t just owners, she said, they are also operators. Mrs. Fairbanks said she spends one day a week in the kitchen and another behind the bar.
“We are a family establishment. We are here every single day the business is open,” she said. “We touch every table and we visit with every person and it says on our menu the hugs are free. That’s my signature too; I go around and I hug everybody.”
The food offerings are standard American, burgers, wings and pizzas.
“All of our dishes are fresh made,” she said.
They broast all of their chicken in house, which means the chicken is dusted and then cooked in a pressure cooker.
“There’s just a lot of love in our food,” she said. “Everyone always (asks) ‘What makes it so good?’ And I’m like, ‘it’s the love.’”
Anything on the menu that includes the menu Wahoo is a signature dish that she recommends to people who have never been in.
“We are just very passionate about the food selections that we have,” she said. “We don’t have fine dining but we want you to have a five-star experience.”
Wahoo’s is in its third year in Gold Canyon and 85 percent of its staff have worked there since the very beginning, Mrs. Fairbanks said.
“We are super excited since we bought a new building with double the square footage, just a half-mile farther away,” she said. “It’s 20 years newer and we will own it.”
The new building will expand its dance floor and live entertainment area. The new restaurant will also have a large outdoor area with fire pits.
But with the new location, Mrs. Fairbanks said they want patrons to know the culture that has been built at the current location will still exist in the new one. They will be moving into the new building in August with a soft opening in September. The restaurant will be half a mile closer to U.S. Highway 60.
“This building has been so good to us and we have built such an amazing family,” she said. “We call all of our patrons our Wahoo family.”
Hours are: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.