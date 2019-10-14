Waffle on Inn opens in Gold Canyon

Waffle on Inn at 6822 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 5 in Gold Canyon. (Submitted photo)

Waffle on Inn is now open at 6822 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 5 in Gold Canyon.

The business features 15 waffles ranging from sweet to savory. Waffles are served all day with a combo that includes two eggs and a choice of meat. Breakfast is served 6-11 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Dine in or out on the patio. Look for a grand opening event in December. Call 480-983-5861. Go to waffleoninn.com or facebook.com/WaffleOnInnAZ.