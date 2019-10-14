Waffle on Inn opens in Gold Canyon

Waffle on Inn is now open at 6822 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 5 in Gold Canyon.
The business features 15 waffles ranging from sweet to savory. Waffles are served all day with a combo that includes two eggs and a choice of meat. Breakfast is served 6-11 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Dine in or out on the patio. Look for a grand opening event in December. Call 480-983-5861. Go to waffleoninn.com or facebook.com/WaffleOnInnAZ.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.