VIP RV Resort & Storage renovated at 401 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 26 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the upgraded and renovated VIP RV Resort and Storage, 401 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
The family owned age 55+ resort with 128 spaces has a new spa. There are daily, weekly, three-month, six-month, eight-month or nine-12-month rates, according to https://viprvresort.com/details-and-rates/.
Call the business at 480-983-0847 or go to https://viprvresort.com/.
For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.