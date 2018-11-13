Vendors sought for Jan. 8 Apache Junction/Gold Canyon senior expo

The inaugural Apache Junction/Gold Canyon senior expo is 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The free event will give local residents a chance to connect with vendors and community groups. Entertainment is also planned.

The event will be presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.

Interested vendors can call Barb at 623-208-7866 or email evads@newszap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

