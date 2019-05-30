Uber now available for passengers at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Airline passengers looking for rideshare services to and from Gateway Airport can now utilize Uber. (Uber)

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors recently approved a ground transportation agreement with Uber that allows the rideshare company to operate at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Airline passengers looking for rideshare services to and from Gateway Airport can now utilize either one of the predominant app-based companies operating in the Greater Phoenix market, according to a release.

Jeff Serdy

“Visitors to the Phoenix East Valley have embraced Arizona’s “sharing economy,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release. “This additional option for rideshare services will make it even more affordable and convenient to visit our region.”

PMGAA consists of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

Federal Aviation Administration rules require all businesses operating at airports to be licensed. The PMGAA Board of Directors created a new classification within the Airport’s Ground Transportation Regulations for rideshare companies to operate in November 2016.

“Gateway Airport has earned a reputation for being ‘Just Plane Easy’ from roadway to runway,” J. Brian O’Neill, executive director/CEO of PMGAA, said in the release. “We are pleased to add Uber to our growing list of convenient and cost-effective customer services.”

Rideshare companies are a welcome addition to the extensive ground transportation services already offered at the airport including taxicab service, shuttle service, limousines and car rental services. Airport parking is located adjacent to the ticketing terminal and discounted economy parking is available with a short shuttle ride provided by the airport. Covered parking will be available starting in June, according to the release.

“Every day, millions of travelers everywhere have come to expect the reliability and convenience that more transportation options provide,” Chris Garcia, global airport partnerships lead at Uber, said in the release. “We appreciate the efforts of airport staff and their work to add Uber to the list of options so that travelers can get to and from the airport safely and reliably.”

Go to gatewayairport.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.