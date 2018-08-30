Tru-Star Management Solutions to manage Superstition Foothills Community Association

Tru-Star Management Solutions LLC, a Chandler-based homeowners association management firm, has been selected to provide full community management services to Superstition Foothills Community Association, effective Sept. 1.

Superstition Foothills is a 1,058-home community in the foothills of Superstition Mountain in Gold Canyon. It has a community pool and spa, hiking and walking trails, natural desert landscaping, wildlife and dark starlit skies, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to welcome the homeowners and residents of Superstition Foothills to the Tru-Star family of professionally managed communities and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership,” Jodi Webster, co-founder of Tru-Star Management Solutions, said in the release.

“Having years of experience providing high-level service to single-family communities here locally in Arizona, as well as our state-of-the-art technology, Tru-Star Management Solutions was the ideal partner for the Superstition Foothills community and we are looking forward to getting started on improving the lifestyles of the homeowners and residents,” she said.

Tru-Star Management Solutions is a full-service, boutique HOA management firm. For more information, visit trustarmgmt.com.

