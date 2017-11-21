Transaction Privilege Tax License renewals due Jan. 1

Arizona Department of Revenue is sending renewal letters to businesses this week. Every business licensed with ADOR is required to renew their Arizona Transaction Privilege Tax license.
The due date to renew a TPT license is Jan. 1. TPT licenses are valid for one calendar year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Licenses renewed within the calendar year must still be renewed at the start of the following calendar year.
ADOR encourages taxpayers to register and file online via the AZTaxes.gov website for easier renewals and faster processing. State law requires taxpayers with multiple business locations to renew their TPT license electronically.
AZTaxes.gov can also be used to update business account information once the account is registered. Please allow up to four hours before using your account for the update to be completed and to be applied on the account. The account must have up-to-date information before the license is renewed.
All fees are payable to ADOR using the license number issued by the department. The renewal fee is due at the time of renewal and can be paid via AZTaxes.gov with e-check or ACH Debit if that option is already set up on the account.
Arizona does not charge a state “renewal” fee. For a new TPT license issued by ADOR, the cost is $12 plus applicable city fees of up to $50 per jurisdiction.