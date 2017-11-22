Tractor Supply Co. will be closed Thanksgiving

Tractor Supply Company, a rural lifestyle retailer that has a store at 10545 E. Main St. in east Mesa, will be closed on Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The business, which operates more than 1,600 stores nationwide with more than 26,000 team members, will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, according to a press release.
“Tractor Supply Co. stores will be closed on Thanksgiving so our team members can spend the holiday with their loved ones,” John Ordus, senior vice president of store operations at Tractor Supply Company, said in the release. “Our stores will be open on Friday for the holiday season and our team members will be ready to offer the legendary customer service and great products we’re known for.”
About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use, according to the release.
The business website is www.tractorsupply.com.