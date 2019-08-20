Tractor Supply Co. seeking craft makers, artisans for Sept. 28 farmers market

The closest Tractor Supply Co. is at 10545 E. Main St. in east Mesa.

Tractor Supply Co. is inviting farmers, craft makers and artisans to join the farmers market event at their local store — including at 10545 E. Main St. — on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event is an opportunity for members of the community to showcase their many talents and display homemade and homegrown goods, whether they are new to the market or have been selling for years.

Every fall, Tractor Supply hosts local vendors and creators at their on-site farmers market to celebrate the community spirit. The Farmers Market is open to the public, providing a platform for budding businesses in a fun, family-friendly setting.

“Each Tractor Supply store serves as an important member of the community in which it operates. We are always looking for ways to connect with and support our neighbors, and the farmers market is a wonderful opportunity for this,” Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Co., said in the release. “We are always amazed by the talent we see at this event and are so pleased to play a part in helping these neighbors thrive.”

Tractor Supply also hosts an annual spring market day event as another way for local artisans to showcase and sell their goods.

Whether the specialty is fruit and vegetables or soaps and candles, all crafters and creators are invited to participate. Interested vendors can learn more and register at TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or visit the local Tractor Supply store to sign up by Wednesday, Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation.

All vendors participating must comply with state and local ordinances. The Farmers Market at Tractor Supply is a free event and open to the public.

The company operates 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

