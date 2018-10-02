Tractor Supply, 4-H partner to provide youth hands-on learning opportunities

Rounding out its ninth year, Tractor Supply Co., in partnership with National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, Arizona Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover—the signature emblem of 4-H—for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com, according to a release.

The local store is at 10545 E. Main St., Apache Junction, AZ 85120, west of Signal Butte Road.

Since its start in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $14 million in funding. This past spring’s initiative raised more than $956,000 alone, impacting more than 14,000 students.

“Tractor Supply customers and team members have believed in Paper Clover’s mission from the beginning because they see the value 4-H brings to each of their communities,” Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Co., said in the release.

“Every Paper Clover donation supports the skills and interests of 4-H youth who are well on their way to becoming tomorrow’s leaders,” she said.

Fundraising efforts from Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover event fund scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs nationwide. Every Arizona donation benefits Arizona youth.

Scholarships are used for camps and leaderships conferences, where attendees learn everything from animal care and woodworking to networking practices and civic responsibility.

According to Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council, these hands-on learning opportunities empower kids to become true leaders in their life, career and community.

“When young people have the opportunity to learn-by-doing, they grow skills that allow them to pursue their passions and contribute to the world around them,” Ms. Sirangelo said in the release.

“Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, Paper Clover provides youth with the skills necessary to handle life’s challenges and develop into tomorrow’s leaders—what our communities and nation ultimately need to succeed.”

Arizona 4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on Paper Clover or how to enter the sweepstakes, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.

