Taylor Morrison will debut its Venture II Collection and Summit Collection at The Estates at Eastmark 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
The Estates at Eastmark is located at 5359 S. Sabrina, Mesa.
“Taylor Morrison’s new collections at The Estates at Eastmark offer homebuyers the opportunity to own beautifully designed Taylor Morrison homes in a picturesque location that provides an elevated lifestyle,” Brandon Cleveland, area sales manager for the Taylor Morrison Phoenix division, stated in a release.
“Each collection offers stunning designs, prices today’s home buyers will appreciate, and access to private, planned amenities only available to residents of The Estates at Eastmark,” he stated.
Taylor Morrison homes at The Estates at Eastmark will include access to the private clubhouse under construction, with a fitness studio, an activity lawn and an event lawn, a resort-style pool with lap lanes, and play areas and shaded areas. Also planned is 19 acres of open space, an interconnected trail system and more, company officials stated.
Residents will also have access to The Eastmark Great Park, with splash pads, a lake with a riparian stream, open fields, path and trails and The Orange Monster play structure.
The Summit and Venture II collections include such features as large owner’s suites, morning kitchens, courtyards, optional cornerless or multi-sliding patio doors and more, the release stated.
Priced from the mid-$300,000s, the Venture II Collection offers five floor plans and houses range in size from approximately 2,225 square feet to 2,870 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
The Summit Collection offers six floor plans priced from the low-$400,000s. Homes range from approximately 2,764 square feet to 3,904 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
For more information about The Estates at Eastmark or the grand opening event, call 480-346-1738 or visit www.taylormorrison.com/new-homes/arizona/phoenix.
