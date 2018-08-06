Swoop announces international flight route from Mesa to Edmonton

Swoop, a Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), announced Thursday, Aug. 2 its entrance into the U.S. market with an international flight route from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to Edmonton, available for purchase through April 27, 2019.

This new route is one of several others that will connect the U.S. and Canada. The next closest will be flights out of Las Vegas to Hamilton (near Toronto), Edmonton and Abbotsford (near Vancouver) while the other flights are out of Florida, according to a press release.

Flights from Mesa to Edmonton will begin Saturday, Oct. 27 and will run twice a week: once on Wednesday and once on Saturday. Books will be available as early as Thursday, Oct. 11.

“Swoop’s success in the Canadian ULCC space combined with the evident success of ULCCs in the U.S. affirms that North American travelers are ready for an airline to open up the border to ultra-low-cost air travel,” Steven Greenway, president of Swoop, said in a prepared statement.

“There has been a lot of interest in our plans for the remaining three aircraft we receive this year and revealing this schedule today is a proud moment for the whole Swoop team.”

Swoop started Canadian operations Wednesday, June 20 as a subsidiary of WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline. Swoop operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 seats and is the first ULCC in North America to offer in-seat power, Wi-Fi, and TV/movie streaming.

The airline will have six aircraft in operation by the end of 2018, with four more expected in 2019, a release states.

“We are excited to welcome Swoop to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in a prepared statement.

“The Greater Phoenix area has become one of the top destinations for Canadian air travelers looking to escape the cold winter weather. The addition of Swoop in Mesa increases the opportunity for even more sun-seeking visitors to come and experience the many top-quality restaurants, golf courses, and entertainment venues the Valley of the Sun has to offer.”

Offering completely unbundled air travel, travelers pay only for their seat and are able to customize the Swoop experience by adding the for-purchase products and services they desire including: carry-on baggage, checked baggage, priority boarding, seats with extra legroom, food, drink and in-flight entertainment.

Swoop has a mobile app that facilitates booking, booking modifications and purchasing extras. It allows for flight check in and connectivity to Swoop Stream (program steaming and Wi-Fi) on board.

