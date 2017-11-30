Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance Christmas Party Dec. 1

The Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance is holding its Christmas party 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the Grand Ballroom at Superstition Springs Golf Club, 6542 E. Baseline Road in Mesa.

Cost is $20 per person. Menu includes mixed greens salad with dressing, chicken marsala, cheddar chive potatoes, green beans almondine, warm rolls and butter, house-baked brownies, coffee, iced tea and a cash bar

There will be a white elephant gift exchange; bring a wrapped gift valued up to $20.

SMRBA was started as a regional group by several local business owners in 2015 to help members enhance their marketing and promotion. To reach SMRBA or for more information about membership, call 480-630-1394 or visit www.smrba.com.

