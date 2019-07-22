Superstition Mountain recognized as ‘Distinguished Club’

Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club is at 8000 E. Club Village Drive in Gold Canyon. (Submitted photo)

Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, 8000 E. Club Village Drive in Gold Canyon, has been presented the Distinguished Club award for the fourth year in a row, as determined by BoardRoom magazine.

“The Distinguished Clubs program is merit-based and uses a rating system that recognizes the club, its management and its staff based on a proprietary evaluation process that measures member experience,” according to a release.

“BoardRoom magazine has found a way to judge and recognize excellence in the most important quality of a club: member experience. This score is based on many factors, including the intangible aspects of membership. This intangible quality includes anything that improves member satisfaction such as customer service, everyday experience and high-quality events, along with the club’s traditions, history and heritage,” the release states.

“It’s a true honor to once again be recognized as a Distinguished Club,” Mark Gurnow, general manager of Superstition Mountain, said in the release.

“A membership at Superstition Mountain is about more than great golf and amenities. It’s about being part of a community. Our entire staff works tirelessly to ensure our members are provided with the best experience possible, and we continually strive to enhance the Superstition lifestyle each year,” he said.

Over the past few years, the club has introduced a new dining program, updated dress codes and implemented a Bocce ball league, according to the release.

“We’d like to congratulate Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club for earning Distinguished Club status,” John Fornaro, publisher of BoardRoom magazine, said. “Special recognition also goes out to Superstition Mountain’s general manager, Mark Gurnow, as well as the club’s owner, its department heads and entire staff for their efforts in providing an excellent member experience.”

Go to superstitionmountain.com.

