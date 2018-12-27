Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club announces staff awards

Staff members of Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club have been recognized for their accomplishments in club management and golf instruction.

Marian McGill, assistant general manager and membership director, received her Certified Club Manager designation from the Club Management Association of America, according to a release.

The designation indicates that a club management professional has completed a course of study and training, showing a dedication to proficiency and expertise in club management.

“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our staff and the hard work they put in every day to ensure our members receive an exceptional club experience,” stated Mark Gurnow, general manager of Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club.

“It is an honor to have such talented individuals representing Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club.”

Matt Brooks, director of golf, and Matt VanCleave, PGA assistant golf professional, were recognized by the PGA Southwest Section.

Mr. Brooks received the PGA Merchandiser of the Year award, and VanCleave was awarded PGA Player of the Year.

The Southwest Section of the PGA of America is a professional organization serving golf professionals in Arizona and Southern Nevada “who are recognized experts in growing, teaching and managing the game of golf,” according to the release.

