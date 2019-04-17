Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club raises $148,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley 

Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club hosted the “Casino Carnivale at the Mountain” on March 22 in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley.

The charity casino night and dinner party raised more than $148,000 to benefit programs focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and the arts, according to a release.

Members, residents and friends of the club who attended “Casino Carnivale at the Mountain” played casino games and ate New Orleans cuisine. There were raffle and auction prizes. There was live entertainment by NOLAZ Band, an Arizona-based group that plays New Orleans-style soul music, according to the release.

The funds raised from “Casino Carnivale at the Mountain” will go specifically toward BGCEV’s Superstition Mountain Branch, in Apache Junction. The branch provides youth ages 5-18 with after-school programs, teen leadership skills, youth sports leagues and homework and tutoring assistance.

“‘Casino Carnivale at the Mountain’ is a wonderful opportunity for our club to give back to the local community,” Mark Gurnow, general manager of Superstition Mountain, said in the release. “Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley provides tremendous programs for our community’s youth and Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club is honored to support the organization.”

Located at the foot of the Superstition Mountains in Gold Canyon, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club is a private club offering both golf and social memberships. The luxury, guard-gated community has village-style neighborhoods, award-winning homes and two Nicklaus Design golf courses. Go to superstitionmountain.com.

For over 55 years Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley has annually served more than 35,000 youth and teens with educational, fun and healthy programs and opportunities at branches in Apache Junction, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek, Mesa, Guadalupe, Gilbert, Laveen, Sacaton and the Mesa Arts Academy. Go to clubzona.org or call 480-820-3688.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.