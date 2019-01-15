Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club maintains ‘distinguished’ status

The Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club has been presented the Distinguished Club award for the third consecutive year by BoardRoom magazine.

The Distinguished Clubs program is merit-based and uses a rating system that recognizes the club, its management and its staff based on proprietary criteria and an evaluation process that measures member experience.

The member experience score is based on qualities such as intangible aspects of membership, which includes the everyday experience, members befriended and memorable events, as well as recognition of a club’s traditions, history and heritage.

“We’d like to congratulate Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club for earning Distinguished Club status,” stated John Fornaro, publisher of BoardRoom magazine.

“Special recognition also goes out to Superstition Mountain’s General Manager Mark Gurnow, as well as the club’s owner, department heads, and entire staff for their efforts in providing an excellent member experience.”

Mr. Gurnow stated the club is honored by the distinction.

“Our members’ experience is of the utmost importance, and we continually strive to maintain a standard of excellence in all we do.”

The Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club is a private club nestled at the foot of the Superstition Mountains in Gold Canyon.

