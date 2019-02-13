Superstition Harley-Davidson wins Silver Bar and Shield Circle of Achievement Award

Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction has been recognized by the Harley-Davidson Motor Co. as a Silver Bar and Shield Circle of Achievement Award winner for 2019.

“This is the third year in a row that we have received an award — 2016 Silver, Bronze 2017 and Silver 2018. The Bar and Shield Award is based on exceptional customer satisfaction, service and sales,” Brina Brown of Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, said in an e-mail.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers for making this possible. We have a great team at SHD and strive every day to make your customer experience the best it can be,” she said.

Go to superstitionhd.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.