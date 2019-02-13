Superstition Harley-Davidson wins Silver Bar and Shield Circle of Achievement Award

Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction has been recognized by the Harley-Davidson Motor Co. as a Silver Bar and Shield Circle of Achievement Award winner for 2019.

“This is the third year in a row that we have received an award — 2016 Silver, Bronze 2017 and Silver 2018. The Bar and Shield Award is based on exceptional customer satisfaction, service and sales,” Brina Brown of Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, said in an e-mail.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers for making this possible. We have a great team at SHD and strive every day to make your customer experience the best it can be,” she said.

