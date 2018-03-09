Superstition Harley-Davidson receives achievement award

Superstition Harley-Davidson conducts a number of events during the year, including a holiday toy drive. (Photo by Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Superstition Harley-Davidson has won its 12th Bronze Bar and Shield Circle of Achievement Award, which grades dealerships on their performance throughout the year based on total motorcycle sales and other criteria.

“We believe we have the best team delivering exceptional customer service and product knowledge,” dealership officials stated in a release. “We strive every day to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of the East Valley’s biker community, and we have fun doing it.”

Besides sales, the award takes into consideration performance, service competency and evaluation of customer service satisfaction, along with other operational measures.

The dealership is at 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

